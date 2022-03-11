New Music: Niagara Moon Releases “Who Needs Who”

Niagara Moon, the alter ego of Thomas Erwin, unveils a brand-new single, “Who Needs Who,” a track lifted from their forthcoming album, Good Dreams.

A collection of 12-tracks, Good Dreams is reminiscent of albums such as The Soft Bulletin or Pet Sounds, a blend of symphonic pop and classical textures.

The album’s genesis occurred when Thomas Erwin was having trouble sleeping during quarantine, engendered by isolation and uncertainty. Recalling the method they used to fall asleep as a child, they imagined big puffy letters spelling out “Good Dreams.”

The idea of “mind over matter” manifests itself throughout the album. Initially, they struggled to find their sound, which led to using the electronic orchestra living in their Mac Mini. While some of the songs are about darker topics, like growing older, the claustrophobia of quarantine, anxiety and misinformation, other tracks, like “Who Needs Who,” celebrate the emancipation and freedom of the age of the Great Resignation.

“Who Needs Who” opens on vibrant tip-toeing strings topped by Niagara Moon’s delicious, warm voice, at once velvety and melodic. Sparkling accents fill the tune with glittering colors. When the strings ramp up on the chorus, the mood of the song takes on vivacious hues and washes of flowing textures.

Layers of gleaming, shimmering leitmotifs add resonance and percolating sonic patterns to the harmonics, infusing the tune with breezy effervescence. The song resembles a nursery rhyme performed by the London Philharmonic orchestra, while at the same time conjuring up memories of Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Good Time.”

With “Who Needs Who,” Niagara Moon delivers a superb song, rife with creamy colors and smoothly flowing grandiose flavors.

