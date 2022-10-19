Music Reviews

“Quiet the Room” review: Skullcrusher’s debut album stuns with Helen Ballentine’s bewitching vocals

Credit: Youtube/Secretly Canadian/Silken Weinberg
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous Article'Halloween Ends' review: Is this really the end of Michael Myers?
No Newer Articles