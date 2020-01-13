Book Reviews

Book Review: The Map From Here To There by Emery Lord

Bloomsbury
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous ArticleThree Christs Movie Review: A treacly yet maudlin failure
No Newer Articles