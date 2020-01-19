Dynasty 3×09 Review: “The Caviar, I Trust, Is Not Burned” heightens the Alexis v. Dominique war

Dynasty fans, behold the greatness that is Elaine Hendrix! The new face of Alexis Carrington strolled into Atlanta to inject a heavy dose of electricity and soapy fun to the series. The absence of Alexis has been quite noticeable; the character always brought a flair for the dramatics and underhanded moves to achieve her goals. The others kept up the pace, but the character of Alexis is so iconic because it’s effortlessly a part of her demeanor. Elaine Hendrix is an amazing addition to Dynasty because she fits into the role so well.

The second Alexis took the stand at Blake’s trial, it was obvious that there had to be more to her testimony than what she was saying. Alexis wouldn’t go out of her way unless she had a plan in action. It wasn’t surprising that everything she was doing – from the testimony to her marriage with Jeff – was a calculated move to get Blake charged and placed in jail. This plan didn’t work, but there’s no way she or Jeff will stop trying. And with Jeff’s money and connections behind them, they could easily do it. This partnership could prove to be an equal match against Blake and Cristal.

Dominique is another force that could match wits against Alexis. Wasn’t every scene between Alexis and Dominique perfect? Every cutting remark, every icy stare, and every subtle drink of a champagne glass was a satisfying breath of fresh air. Plus, a classic Dynasty trope of someone “accidentally” falling after an argument put the cherry on top of their tension-filled reunion. Alexis may not have pushed Dominique down those stairs, but the world was living for the drama.

Bob Mahoney/The CW

Fallon channeled major Elle Woods/Legally Blonde vibes with her mission to clear Blake’s name. Who would’ve guessed that a beauty technique would be the lynchpin evidence? When Fallon jumped in to reveal the damning testimony, she assumed her Elle Woods role in full glory, right down to the pink suit she wore at the trial. (Strangely enough, that’s not the only Legally Blonde element in the trial. The juror calling out Cristal’s shoes was another iconic touch from the movie.) Only Dynasty could make this movie reference seem like a normal and natural twist for a murder trial.

It’s a shame that Fallon had to be lied to for her to get involved. Just when we thought Blake and Fallon could put their issues aside, Blake had to go and lie to his daughter yet again. He didn’t need to put his relationship with her at risk; if he had only told the truth, she could’ve gotten involved because she wanted to help him. Now that Fallon knows the truth about Blake’s crime, this could change everything for Dynasty. Her relationship with Blake and Cristal could be on thin ice, and now knowing that Alexis was right about Blake, Fallon’s relationship with her mother might change for the better.

Adam, on the other hand, will need to change his approach if he wants to get back into the good graces of the Carringtons. As I’ve discussed in past Dynasty reviews, his cartoon villain tactics were only going to drive his family away and ruin his life. All he had to do was leave Fallon alone and focus on himself, but yet again, he jumps into one hasty decision after another.

Bob Mahoney/The CW

Blake was in the right to ask Adam to leave. Adam destroyed a family business, ignored Blake’s warnings about hurting Fallon/Cristal, and continued to act irrationally. There’s nothing more he could do to show his son that he’s serious about these idiotic actions than by setting an example. It’s great that Adam saved Liam’s life at the last minute, but he’s going to have to do more than that to make it up to everyone.

However, could a new father/son relationship be forming between Adam and Anders? They did seem pretty chummy together at the loft and they’re both going through the same type of sadness. We’ll see if the friendship survives once Kirby returns and Blake decides to give Adam another chance.

Sam’s struggles in love are so relatable and cliché. He should’ve just reached out to his crush earlier so that they could jumpstart their romance after the kiss. Now, the romantic storyline can get back on track. (But, I’m still holding out hope that Steven will return one day. The ship still sails on.)

“The Caviar, I Trust, Is Not Burned” kicked off Dynasty’s new year in a glitzy and glamorous ray of glory. Most of what you love about Dynasty is included: cutting remarks, soapy drama, strong acting, and a flair for fashion. Though, a few of the characters needed a bit of work to get themselves back on track. This return was a great way to start in 2020.