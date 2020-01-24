Music Reviews

Album Review: Halsey – “Manic”

genius.com
Max Russell

Max Russell has written for BandQuote, Black Sheep Newspaper, and now reports for the music section of The Young Folks.

Previous ArticleMiss Americana Review: Taylor Swift reexamines her reputation on her own terms | Sundance 2020
Next ArticleSummertime Review: Teenage poets slam an admirable, but clumsy new story about LA life | Sundance 2020