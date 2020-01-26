Nancy Drew 1×11 Review: “The Phantom of Bonny Scot” explores the price of being a Marvin

Bess discovered that the price of being a Marvin wasn’t what she expected this week on Nancy Drew. Ever since we first met her in the series premiere, she aspired for the glitzy and glamorous life, exuding an air of sophistication and class for the family she hoped to join. Now that she’s a part of their world, she learned fast that being one of the elites requires sacrifice and joining a generational war. You could see the realization dawning on her face. She clearly didn’t expect the following protocol or being used as a chess piece. Bess is determined and goes for what she wants, but could this be a price she won’t be able to fulfill?

Her storyline during “The Phantom of Bonny Scot” showcased the hesitation she felt with her growing obligation. From Owen’s aunt making remarks about who Bess could and couldn’t date to her being forced into a potential business/romantic relationship, Bess is being challenged to choose between her personal wants and her dream of being a Marvin. The height of that realization came during the dinner with the Hudsons. If she could’ve shrunk away to another room, she would’ve done it! Bess didn’t want to be involved in their war, but she’s joined the fold and must make sacrifices. We’ll have to see if she explores the connection with her new contact; this could be a make it or break it moment for who Bess will become in her new world.

Thankfully, her character development made strong strides from the pre-Marvin progression. I love that she’s embracing her British roots and not hiding her accent. This change is wiping away her secretive qualities to open herself up to the world and to the viewers. Even her relationship with Lisbeth opened up and explored new levels that Bess would’ve never previously done. The Marvins may even like that Bess is dating an FBI agent, especially since she helped take down the Hudsons. But, we’ll have to see how this plays into their greater plans.

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Owen Marvin, on the other hand, is someone we need to be cautious of as the battle rages on. He played his part to ensure the sailor was protected and that Ryan’s father got arrested, but a lot of it stemmed from revenge against the Hudsons. His main motive is a mystery. He could be good or evil by the season’s end depending on if he chooses to be good or does something terrible as a push for his family.

The same goes for his romance with Nancy. I cheered when he and Nancy finally kissed outside the house, but he had to go and ruin it by mentioning his family. Nancy can’t hide her feelings from him and he’s clearly interested in her as well. The line could be a subtle foreshadowing of their relationship for the future. Bess is already getting push back for dating Lisbeth. Could Owen be put in the same predicament for wanting to date Nancy?

Another potential romance that bloomed during “The Phantom of Bonny Scot” was between George and Nick. Did you see the sparks between them? The attraction wasn’t lost. The two got closer and closer as they planned the summer party for the diner; if Nancy hadn’t interrupted them, they would’ve kissed. Now that Nick owns the diner, the business is only going to bring them closer together. This relationship is an interesting development because they never showed any attraction for one another, but the second feelings began growing, it felt organic. George and Nick have some chemistry and they need a healthy romance after the toxic couplings they were in. This could be the start of something new.

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Lucy Sable is an unpredictable ghost. Every week on Nancy Drew, she seems to pick a new target that is somehow connected to a greater mystery. Lucy doesn’t have to say a thing for us to know that she is up to no good. Nearly killing the witness would’ve served no purpose to her murder mystery or the deaths of the Bonny Scot. This is the type of trouble that felt more like a poltergeist than a wronged spirit. And based on the new evidence found at the Hudsons’ home (seriously, how is everyone connected to her death?!), her target list is growing by the day.

Could Carson Drew be next? The Hudsons plan to silence him by killing him, but this is Nancy’s dad. Would Nancy Drew go as far as to murder Nancy’s remaining parent? It would be an unexpected twist because their relationship has started to repair and they’re being honest with each other about past events. Nancy needs Carson’s help to solve Lucy’s murder, but that death would be a way to prevent her from solving it too easily. The odds feel like he’ll survive, but it’s a close call to make.

“The Phantom of Bonny Scot” tied up the loose ends of this sunken shipwreck storyline by setting up the drama for future plots. Some characters blossomed in their romances, while Nancy returned to go at it alone to solve the mysteries on her own terms. It’s a classic case of Nancy Drew regressing as the others progressed around her. Now, if only she would open up and get others involved before one of her enemies strikes back.