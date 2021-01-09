TV Reviews

‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 premiere review: A moody start to Diana and Matthew’s journey to the past

Sundance Now
Gabrielle Bondi

Gabrielle founded The Young Folks in 2010 with Luciana Villalba. Since then, she has served as editor-in-chief and oversees the staff and editorial content on The Young Folks. She recently graduated from Northwestern University and is now working on her master's degree at the Medill School of Journalism.

Previous Article'Crownchasers' review: Rebecca Coffindaffer's fast-paced planet-hopping debut explores more than just the galaxy
No Newer Articles