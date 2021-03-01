TV Reviews

‘Nancy Drew’ 2×6 review: “The Riddle of the Broken Doll” expands Nancy’s career prospects

Nick curious over George's actions on Nancy Drew
Colin Bentley/The CW
Justin Carreiro

