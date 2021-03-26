Book Reviews

‘Game Changer’ review: Neal Shusterman offers a coming-of-social-awareness story with a sci-fi twist

Quill Tree Books
Emily Wolfe

Emily Wolfe is a writing and religious studies major at the University of Pittsburgh. She likes crossword puzzles, old musicals, and movies about newspapers. Also, books.

Previous Article‘Yolk’ review: Mary H.K. Choi’s timely novel about grief, illness, and authenticity in collective experience
No Newer Articles