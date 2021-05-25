Music Reviews

Album Review: SHAED – ‘High Dive’

Photo Finish
Max Russell

Max Russell has written for BandQuote, Black Sheep Newspaper, and now reports for the music section of The Young Folks.

Previous Article'Nancy Drew' 2x16 review: "The Purloined Keys" tests the loyalties of the Drew Crew
Next Article‘The Underground Railroad’ Review: Barry Jenkins triumphs with his adaption of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel