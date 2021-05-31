TV Reviews

‘Nancy Drew’ 2×17 review: “The Judgement of the Perilous Captive” pushes Nancy to face her biggest enemy

Nancy Drew and Gil Bobbsey kidnapping Everett Hudson
Shane Harvey/The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

