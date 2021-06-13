‘Dynasty’ 4×06 review: “A Little Father-Daughter Chat” sees Blake fighting for power again

Blake and Fallon can’t ever seem to squash their power struggle on Dynasty. Even when they promise to work together, someone always tries to be the leader. “A Little Father-Daughter Chat” was a master class of the Blake/Fallon relationship. Both are two sides of the same coin since they’re essentially the same person with only a few differences between them. Their confrontation over Fallon Unlimited was just another power struggle they experienced that has been going on since the series premiere over Carrington Atlantic. They may have resolved their drama this time, but it will only be a matter of time before they’re repeating the same mistakes again.

For “A Little Father-Daughter Chat,” Blake was completely in the wrong. Every step of the way he overstepped his boundaries and disregarded Fallon’s authority as a leader. He may have helped Carrington Atlantic to become a billion-dollar empire, but his decisions also caused the company to falter; and, let’s not forget the generational wealth and help he received from his father to make the company happen. Fallon had similar privileges and wealth that created Fallon Unlimited, but she owned how she got there and the need to prove herself as a successful business leader for the family image. Blake even having the opportunity to work within the company was a gift that Fallon gave him, so for him to overstep his responsibilities showed how little he thought of Fallon.

It’s a miracle Fallon didn’t fire him after the mass firings or when he acted smugly to her. Did he not think he would have to work at the company? The biggest issue with Blake’s attitude was that he didn’t expect to make any business plans or pitches about how to save money. The point of bringing him on was to fix the family image, but it was also to use Blake’s business experience to good use. If someone had acted to Blake the same way he treated Fallon, that person would’ve been fired immediately at Carrington Atlantic or at The Atlantix. There’s no way Blake would’ve stood for someone firing 29 people and telling him they’ll do whatever it takes. Blake was a hypocrite—it’s great he got a dose of his own medicine.

Blake’s reunion with Cristal, on the other hand, turned out exactly like how we predicted in last week’s review. Of course, they’re going to slowly get back together and forget about all the issues that initially tore them apart. Even when Blake was full Carrington during dinner, Cristal didn’t even bat an eyelash his way. These two are on the road to be together, and the potential pregnancy could be what seals their reunion or what drives them apart. If Cristal is pregnant, do you think the baby would be Blake’s or the priest’s? The timing seems more likely for the latter.

Strangely enough, beyond Liam and Fallon’s relationship, Adam and Kirby’s romance was the healthiest. Bonding over a scheme and taking down a joint enemy might be the spice in their relationship. It wasn’t until Kirby showed Adam her cunning and manipulative side that it eased him and turned him on. The pair were stronger together, so this could be the start of forming into a powerful anti-hero duo. And, with Adam’s sights set on taking over the hospital, he’ll need his secret weapon by his side to get the job done. I wouldn’t be surprised if Adam and Kirby make it all the way to the alter based on how well they balance one another.

Ryan and Sam? Their days are definitely numbered based on how they dealt with the financial issues. Look, they might love each other, but neither were willing to communicate until the tension between them got so thick. And, Ryan was willing to stay in another city and risk his relationship with Sam over a “feeling” about the scholarship. His doubts over turning over the new scholarship seemed too plot-motivated. If he truly wanted to go to his dream school, he would’ve gladly accepted the scholarship without any doubts. Deep down, Ryan didn’t want to be in Atlanta and he was finding every reason not to go to the school. There’s no way Ryan and Sam are endgame.

Culhane’s plot seemed a bit like filler. Like, did we really need scenes of him deciding how he wanted to spend his money and be a rich person? It wasn’t even in an opulent way that you’d expect Dynasty to play with a cheeky smile and wink. Culhane took it very seriously and everyone had to teach him how. Hopefully, his plot leads toward a bigger story about his money and newfound wealth because there needs to be a purpose to his character. The wealth could be his entrance into the other side of the Dynasty plotlines. The same goes for Liam and his troubles writing/going back into a journalism career. Becoming a journalist again could be what lands him into trouble if he discovers a huge story, especially one about his family or people nearby.

“A Little Father-Daughter Chat” continued the power struggles of Fallon vs. Blake. It’s another case of the Carrington family trying to work through their issues for another time. But, the couples’ drama stole the spotlight as the major pairs were faced with hurdles in their relationships. Everyone pleasantly moved forward, but they’re most likely being set up for bigger bumps in the future.

