TV Reviews

‘Gossip Girl’ 1×05 review: A problematic cliffhanger proves the show still doesn’t know how to handle serious topics in “Hope Sinks”

HBO Max
Chloe Bernstein

Chloe Bernstein is a 21-year-old student at SUNY Old Westbury in the undergraduate program, pursuing dual English and American Studies degrees. Chloe enjoys reading and films, citing her inspirations as Charles Dickens, Margaret Atwood, and Sofia Coppola. Her favorite television shows include Doctor Who, Mad Men, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Vampire Diaries. Ms. Bernstein enjoys analyzing films, television and books hoping to one day get a job as a writer in Manhattan.

Previous Article‘A Lesson in Vengeance’ review: Victoria Lee’s dark academia YA is spooky and sapphic
Next ArticleThe Hella Mega Tour: Weathering the storm with Green Day