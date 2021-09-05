TV Reviews

‘Big Brother 23’ Week 7 & 8 review: The Coin of Destiny lands on an expected outcome

Tiffany overthrown as Head of Household Big Brother 23
CBS/Global TV
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article‘Mercury - Act 1’ Review: Imagine Dragons' Strongest Album Since ‘Night Visions’
Next Article'Only Murders in the Building' review: A love letter to true crime, and the fandoms we create along the way