TV Reviews

‘Stargirl’ 2×06 review: “Summer School: Chapter Six” shocks with two surprising deaths

The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleMusic Video Premiere: Nick Arneson – “Naturally”
Next ArticleForbidden love story emerges in ‘West Side Story (2021)’ teaser