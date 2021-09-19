TV Reviews

‘The Morning Show’ 2×01 review: “My Least Favorite Year”

AppleTV+
Claire Di Maio

Claire Di Maio lives on the East Coast with a lot of Broadway paraphernalia and enough books to fill a small library. She loves period dramas, firmly believes Frasier is the best 90s sitcom, and will never be over the time she was in the same room as Greta Gerwig.

Previous Article'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' signs off with a perfect goodbye
No Newer Articles