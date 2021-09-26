‘Survivor 41’ season premiere review: “A New Era” introduces a new game with the same elements

Survivor 41 is a new era with all the same elements of the game. The season may be shorter, the twists were more cutthroat, and the challenges more physically exhausting, but it’s still the same game at heart. The players will still have to outwit, outplay, and outlast their way to the finals for the shot at the prize. It’s been more than a year without Survivor and the game has been sorely missed! “A New Era” reminded us why Survivor is one of the juggernauts in reality TV competitions.

Survivor 41 introduced many new tweaks and elements to the game to usher in the new era. The game is reduced from 39 days to 26 days, so the players will have to deal with a tighter turnaround time to survive and eliminate one another. I’m unsure about this change as more time is needed to form stronger bonds, but if Celebrity Big Brother taught us anything, it’s that the players are more cutthroat with a short time to play. Hopefully, the shorter rounds will push these castaways to make strategic moves and play the game at a faster pace.

Two new twists were introduced for the players to impact the game. The “Risk My Vote/Protect My Vote” decision had the potential to cast a lot of doubt on those who went to the summit. I do wonder if future rounds will have a similar decision or if the power will change based on the round. For the first round, the risk of playing or not playing the game was minimal—since everyone just met each other, losing your vote at the first Tribal Council would be another gamble on par if they were simply playing the game regularly. Though, JD should’ve practiced his lie a lot better; his stumbling and story made it obvious that he played the game. It’s a surprise the others didn’t try to flush out his power just to ensure he didn’t have something to use.

And finally, the safety die could be an interesting element if used right. However, this twist could be on the same level as the fire tokens from Survivor: Winners At War. The idea might be stronger than the actual execution of it. We’ll have to see if any of the players take the risk, but as of now, I don’t foresee this twist returning in a future season. It’s another element in the game that makes it too complicated.

The problem with “A New Era” may just be that: the narrative was too complex. Between the marooning ship challenge, the water barrel punishment, the vote summit, the die twist, the challenge, and all the strategy/backstories on the players, Survivor 41’s season premiere was a bloated episode. Survivor ran out of the gate strong and delivered a power-packed episode, but for new viewers, it would be a lot to take in if you weren’t already familiar with the game.

I loved how “A New Era” provided more backstories on the players and revealed more behind-the-scenes elements. It’s a new style that created a meta-layer to the game, especially now in a world where Survivor is 20+ years old and knows its impact on the world. Though, this element should only stick to Survivor 41 since it’s the grand return. We don’t need Survivor to turn into The Real World or The Challenge and have the cameras take away from the survival reality. The backstories, on the other hand, need to stick around—the players felt like real people and we learned a lot about them; a huge difference from some seasons in the past where we knew no one.

CBS / Global TV

When it came to the players, Nasser from the Luvu tribe should be thankful that his tribe won immunity. He would’ve been the obvious target had they lost due to him starting the strategy session. Don’t get me wrong, campaigning and forming alliances are essential; he just needed to rein himself in and do the session in a more subtle approach. He hadn’t formed strong bonds with the others yet, so he wasn’t prepared for the possibility of becoming Danny and Deshawn’s target, which was what happened when Sydney spilled all the tea. Now, he’s at the bottom and will need to do some strong social gaming to turn the votes on the men.

Besides, Sydney also fumbled the ball too. Why openly tell Deshawn and Danny that Naseer spotted them looking for a hidden immunity idol? If the men had found the idol, they weren’t going to tell her either. All she did was look untrustworthy and give the men an advantage over what was said. It’s a tough balance because she’s gained a bit of their trust, but if Naseer finds out, she’ll have burned her bridge with him. She should use that leverage to foster bonds before the next Tribal Council.

Evvie from the Yase tribe pleasantly surprised me with their gameplay. They could’ve taken the easy route and sided with Abraham after he pushed for Tiffany to be eliminated. And it would’ve made sense; the early rounds of Survivor favor more physically fit players who can win challenges for their tribe. Instead, I loved how they focused on a social game strategy to showcase Tiffany’s loyalty values while highlighting Abraham’s cunning and leadership qualities. Evvie put in the work and easily outwitted Abraham before they even made it to Tribal Council.

Abraham’s elimination created a great first blindside vote. In many of the previous iterations of Survivor, the expected outcome would’ve been for the tribe to vote out Tiffany. Instead, the votes flipped and Abraham wasn’t even aware of the shift against him. Abraham’s problem was his communication skills; he exerted himself as the leader and kept to a few words without putting the work in across his tribe. The first vote could’ve gone in any direction, but when there’s the opportunity to shut down a negative status quo (i.e., eliminating the less physical players and the weak), the best course of action is to take it. The other players were smart to make the move; Abraham just needed to communicate with his players and work on his social game to change their minds.

Regarding the Ua tribe, Sara and Shan were the obvious targets for the next elimination. Future castaways need to remember that being in the “puzzle-solving” portion of the immunity challenge can be a death curse for their time on Survivor. If the tribe loses the challenge, the loss will more than likely be blamed on those who did the puzzle. Sara got the brunt of the backlash for the loss, but this was partly due to Shan’s smart strategic thinking. We need to keep our eyes on Shan because she convinced Sara not to play the die twist when it became obvious Sara was the tribe’s target AND she campaigned the target off her back. Unfortunately, Sara’s puzzle loss outweighed the sketchiness of JD’s secret power.

Did anyone else love the utter chaos that erupted during Ua’s Tribal Council? Sometimes “live” Tribal Councils can be overwhelming, but this iteration was fascinating from a narrative standpoint. The tribe came in all happy and acting like a family, but once the paranoia set in about a target, the whispers erupted and people turned on each other. Brad was shaking, Genie was stunned, and everyone descended into chaos. This might be one of the best Tribal Councils for both newbies and veteran Survivor fans to watch to see how a live Tribal Council can be sparked.

“A New Era” kicked off another season in true Survivor-style. Blindsides, twists, challenges, and survival capped off the long-awaited premiere to give Survivor fans what we’ve been missing. A few promising players emerged from the pack, but the ingredients have been placed for what could be an interesting season to come.

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.