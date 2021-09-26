TV Reviews

‘Survivor 41’ season premiere review: “A New Era” introduces a new game with the same elements

Survivor 41 season premiere Twist Summit
CBS/Global TV
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article'Big Brother 23' Week 11 review: Kyland's mistake is Xavier's gain
Next Article'The Morning Show' 2x02 review: "It's Like the Flu" is still getting ready to get ready