TV Reviews

‘Survivor 41’ Episodes 11 & 12 review: Deshawn’s life in the game comes down to one of three boxes

Survivor 41 immunity challenge for the Top 7
CBS
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article5 Rivals-to-Lovers Stories to Read After Watching the Hating Game
No Newer Articles