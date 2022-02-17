Movie Reviews

‘Dog’ review: Channing Tatum’s directorial debut has more bark than bite

United Artists Releasing
Alyshia Kelly

Alyshia Kelly is a board game enthusiast from Southern California with a Spider-Man obsession and constant desire for iced lattes. She remains undefeated amongst her friends and family in Mario Kart Double Dash as of 2022.

Previous Article‘Earthling’ review: Eddie Vedder yields mixed results on star-studded solo LP
No Newer Articles