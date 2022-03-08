TV Reviews

‘Outlander’ season 6 premiere review: “Echoes” linger as the future unfolds

STARZ
Claire Di Maio

Claire Di Maio lives on the East Coast with a lot of Broadway paraphernalia and enough books to fill a small library. She loves period dramas, firmly believes Frasier is the best 90s sitcom, and will never be over the time she was in the same room as Greta Gerwig.

