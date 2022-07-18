Movie Reviews

‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ review: A humble trip worth taking

Focus Features
Will Ashton

Will Ashton is a simple man. He enjoys reading, listening to smooth jazz, eating burritos, a nice drink amongst friends and, of course, the art of cinema. His writing can be found at The Playlist, CutPrintFilm, We Got This Covered, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, MovieBoozer, Monkeys Fighting Robots, Heroic Hollywood, Indiewire, HeyUGuys and elsewhere. He's also, you know, a writer for hire. Reach out. Say hello. Friend him on Facebook. He's actually pretty nice — if I do say so myself. One day, he'll become Jack Burton. Just you wait and see.

Previous Article'Jack in the Box' review: Solo debut of BTS member J-Hope is musically creative
Next ArticleMad Men Men S1E4: 'New Amsterdam' [Podcast]