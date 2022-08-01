Movie Reviews

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ review: Hard to teach an old superhero comedy new tricks

Warner Bros.
Pedro Luis Graterol

Pedro is a recently-graduated Political Science and Viola performance major from Linfield University. He writes about Venezuelan politics over at Cinco8 and Caracas Chronicles. And his legal signature includes the face of Sonic The Hedgehog.

Previous Article'The Rehearsal' review: Nathan Fielder puts the reality (and fiction) in reality television
Next ArticleMad Men Men S1E6: 'Babylon' [Podcast]