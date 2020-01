Considered one of the most beloved shows of the 90s, Party of Five is back, this time on Freeform! Like the first incarnation of the show, the new Party of Five is centered on family, only this time from a Latinx perspective. We, at the Young Folks, had the great pleasure of sitting down with the entire cast of the show, where we discussed the origins of the reboot, family, and much more!

Party of Five airs Wednesdays at 9pm on Freeform.