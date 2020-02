The iconic fairytale, Hansel and Gretel, is back with a new name, Gretel & Hansel, and this time more gruesome and terrifying. Playing Gretel in the film, is IT star Sophia Lillis, who seems to be finding her footing as Hollywood’s next horror starlet.

We at the Young Folks had the pleasure of sitting down with Sophia, where we talked about her scariest day on set, her favorite meal and we even played some rapid fire. Gretel and Hansel is now playing in theaters.