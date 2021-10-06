‘House of the Dragon’ teaser trailer: The Targaryen civil war begins in ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

“Gods, kings, fire, and blood”—fans of Game of Thrones will be pleased to hear that the show now has a prequel, House of the Dragon. HBO Max released the official teaser to the upcoming series Oct. 5.

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood. While Game of Thrones’ Season 8 disappointed viewers because of how rushed it felt, the same commenters on the House of the Dragon trailer said that, despite nearly giving up on the show altogether, the sneak-peak of the prequel impressed them enough to want to watch the new series.

House of the Dragon takes place two hundred years before Game of Thrones. The trailer’s narrator tells the viewers: “Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.” House of the Dragon will chronicle the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the “Dance of The Dragons.”

While George R. R. Martin may have written the books that inspired the series, Ryan J. Condal (The Sixth Gun) created House of the Dragon for HBO. House of the Dragon is executively produced by Ryan J. Condal, George R. R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, Hieroglyph,) Vince Geradis (Game of Thrones, Will,) Sara Lee Hess (Orange Is The New Black,) and Ron Schmidt (Mare of Easttown). The series stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

House of the Dragon is slated to be released on HBO Max in 2022 with ten episodes.