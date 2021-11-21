‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 trailer break down and predictions for the upcoming season

Bonjour! Ever since the Emily in Paris Season 1 dropped last year, fans have desperately been awaiting another escape to Paris filled with love interests, croissants, fashion, and humor. Don’t worry though, the wait won’t be too much longer, as the second season is set to drop on December 22. Until then, here are five of my predictions for Season 2 to keep you busy … and if you still can’t wait, here’s a list of other binge worthy shows.

Gabriel and Emily will end up together at the end

The Season 2 trailer for the show was recently released, and from what we can see, Emily’s been thinking about Gabriel quite a bit. Toward the end, Mindy says that Emily needs to do what will make her happy, and not what will make others happy. Considering how at the end of last season, she essentially ran to Gabriel to confess her feelings, one can only assume that maybe Gabriel is what will make her happy.

But first, Emily and Mathieu will breakup

At the end of Season 1, Mathieu asks Emily to go to St-Tropez with him. In a Season 2 teaser that dropped a few weeks ago, fans saw Emily, Mindy, and Camille in St-Tropez. Could this be because the two broke up and she decided to go with her friends instead? There was also no trace of Mathieu in the teaser or the full trailer. Instead, there was yet another possible love interest for Emily. At one point, viewers see her underneath the Eiffel Tower with a new guy. Ooh la la!

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Gabriel and Camille will keep dating

In the Season 2 trailer, we see Camille say “Gabriel has decided to stay in Paris, but there’s something else behind this.” Camille also makes no mention of a breakup. Fans will know though, the two did kind of break up at the end of Season 1, when Gabriel was supposed to move to Normandy, and Camille was not going to go with him. At one point in Season 1, Gabriel says “Well, she’s not coming to Normandy, and I’m not staying in Paris, so we will just go our own ways.” To me, this doesn’t sound like a full breakup, and now that he is staying in Paris, I think they are going to keep dating.

Emily and Camille’s friendship will be tested … maybe toward the end though?

Based on the trailers, Emily and Camille still seem to be good friends. At one point, they’re sipping wine together talking about Gabriel’s decision to stay in Paris. In the trailer, Emily says, “I need to explain myself.” Mindy then replies, “the more you say, the worse it sounds.” Emily then says again, “which is why I have to talk to her!” Clearly, Camille does not know what happened between Gabriel and Emily, but I’m guessing she’ll find out soon.

Gabriel’s new restaurant will open and be a huge success

At the end of Season 1, we see Antoine and Gabriel enter into a partnership so that Gabriel can keep cooking in Paris, instead of moving back home to Normandy. You just know that “the best nose” in Paris is going to have some connections to some ritzy people, therefore we can only assume Gabriel’s restaurant will be a hit. Additionally, in the trailer, we see Gabriel in the Savoir office, looking like he’s about to become a prospective client. Savior has some high-profile clients, therefore we can assume he also has become a success.

And of course, the fashion will be to DIE FOR.

Designer clothes, designer shoes, and designer bags. Oh my! Even from the trailer, we can see sparkly dresses, a plethora of trendy hats, and … A Dior motorcycle helmet?! I mean, come on.

Emily in Paris Season 2 drops on Netflix on December 22.

