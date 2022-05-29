TV Reviews

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ review: Star Wars goes back to formula

Disney+
Evan Griffin

Boston, Massachusetts: Evan has been with TYF since 2013 and has been editor of the Video Games section since 2016. Passionate for research, in-depth analysis, collaboration, and videography, Evan has overseen multimedia content for events from Tribeca Film Festival to E3 and Penny Arcade Expo.

Previous Article'Stranger Things' season four review: Volume one offers a messy but welcome return to Hawkins
Next Article'Cookies & Milk' review: Shawn Amos's debut is a heartwarming story about fathers and sons