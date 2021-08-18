Video Games

The Games Industry Needs To Change

Adonis Gonzalez

Based out of Arizona, Adonis dabbles heavily in the high octane worlds of film, gaming, and comics. He earned the title “The Lil Wayne of podcasts” right after he gave it to himself.

Previous Article'Zappa '88: The Last U.S. Show' review: Zappa's last rodeo is full of his eccentrics and charisma
No Newer Articles