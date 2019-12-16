10 Great Books for Jane Austen Book Lovers

Emma. Pride and Prejudice. Persuasion. Jane Austen has created some pretty awesome and swoon-worthy stories. And we love it when authors take these classics and create new stories. Inspired by Austen’s works or Austen herself, so many retellings have provided novels in different genres from contemporary to fantasy to sci-fi. This list combines some of each, and regardless if you are more of a Mansfield Park fan or a Sense and Sensibility fan, there is a story here for every preference.

Hearts, Strings, and Other Breakable Things by Jacqueline Firkins

This retelling of Mansfield Park is witty, funny, and full of heart. It is a close race between who will ultimately win Edie’s heart between Sebastian and Henry, and everyone has a preference in this standalone.

Edie Price is not thrilled about moving into her cousins’ house in Mansfield, Massachusetts, but she hopes it can distract her from the death of her mother and any romance. But when sweet childhood friend Sebastian and bad boy Henry start vying for her attention, Edie has to make sure her heart isn’t the one that will end up broken.

Pride by Ibi Zoboi

This Pride and Prejudice retelling takes place in Brooklyn. Zoboi’s smart take addresses cultural identity, class, and gentrification. This retelling will become a classic on your shelf.

Zuri Benitez is proud of her family, her roots, and Brooklyn — even if the neighborhood is slowly growing unrecognizable. When the wealthy Darcy family moves in, Zuri wants nothing to do with them, even if her sister Janae is falling for one of the boys. Zuri has enough going on — and relating with Darius is definitely not one of them.

For Darkness Shows the Stars by Diana Peterfreund

If you love Persuasion, take this sci-fi retelling for a spin. It’s the first of two books, and the second is a retelling of The Scarlet Pimpernel. You’ll fall in love with the dashing Kai as Elliot battles between what she has grown up with and what could be the start of something new.

The world is changing around Elliot North. Once she refused to run away with her childhood sweetheart and servant Kai. Now Kai is captain of a shipbuilding group and is determined to show Elliot what she threw away all those years ago. Now Elliot must decide if she should rid of the only world she has ever known or lose the boy forever.

Dangerous Alliance: An Austentacious Romance by Jennieke Cohen

Vicky is a huge Jane Austen fan — and it helps that she’s somewhat of a local to her. You’ll totally connect with Vicky and relate as she uses Jane Austen’s books as ways to understand her own life. If only they would help her out with the whole person trying to murder her part.

When Lady Victoria “Vicky” Aston must marry or her family will be destitute, she enters the season with only knowledge thanks to Jane Austen’s novels. But they do little exact help when it comes to the three boys vying for heart — and absolutely nothing when it comes to the accidents that are happening all around her that just might prevent her from seeing her wedding day.

Heartstone by Elle Katharine White

How about a Pride and Prejudice retelling — but with dragons? This book is the first in a trilogy, which follows Aliza as she battles dragons and an impending war. But the real question remains: will she or will she not fall for Alastair Daired?

Aliza Bentaine has already lost one sister to a monsterous gryphon, and when dragonrider Alastair Daired arrives, he and Aliza seem to go to battle. But as the threat of war around them grows, Aliza must prepare more than just her heart.

Ordinary Girls by Blair Thornburgh

This standalone is a retelling of Sense and Sensibility set in high school. This story is both heartfelt and hilarious as the girls try to understand who they truly are.

When Plum and Ginny’s family hits a financial snag, the two girls drift apart even more than normal. When the girls are forced to examine who they really are and not who their father said they are, Plum and Ginny just might come closer together — if they aren’t separated first.

I Was Jane Austen’s Best Friend by Cora Harrison

This historical fiction teams cousins up for a Jane Austen-inspired story — featuring the author herself. As you read this story, you can totally see how Jane Austen masterfully created her stores based on what she lived through alone.

When Jenny Cooper goes and stays at her cousin Jane Austen’s house, she knows nothing of courtship. But when Jenny falls for Captain Thomas Williams, she wonders if Jane can help her win his heart.

First & Then by Emma Mills

Called Pride and Prejudice meets Friday Night Lights, this sweet standalone novel will make you appreciate the magic of high school sports and romance. You’ll devour this book quickly.

Devon Tennyson is happy watching Friday night football games from the stands. But when her cousin and the attractive running back both end up in her gym class, they start to appear in other aspects of her life as well.

Lydia: The Wild Girl of Pride & Prejudice by Natasha Farrant

Ever wonder what it was like for Lydia in Pride and Prejudice? This semi-retelling follows the bold youngest daughter as she takes the world into her own hands.

Lydia is ready for a change and longs for adventure. When Wickham takes her to Brighton, she is swept into a new world of gossip and scandal. But first, she must decide what she really wants in life.

Secrets in the Snow by Michaela MacColl

Want a story following Austen herself? This standalone combines historical details with romance for a great murder mystery.

Jane Austen’s family wants to marry her off, but she is far too interested in writing her novels. When Mr. Lefroy visits, Jane’s feelings grow for him. But when her cousin is accused of aiding the French, Jane must save her family and solve a murder even if it means losing love forever.