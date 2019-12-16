Book Reviews

Book Review: The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus

Penguin Random House
Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez is a Latinx book reviewer, cinephile and writer from Southern California. She loves to read own voices literature, sci fi, fantasy, and anything in between. You can usually find her reading slow burn fanfic or watching documentaries online. Keep up to date on her most recent reads on her instagram @pagecactus

Previous Article10 Great Books for Jane Austen Book Lovers
Next Article6 Underground Movie Review: Bayhem returns with maddening editing and magnets