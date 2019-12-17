20 Books To Read Before 2020

I may be in the minority, but I obsessively track my reading for the year. Every year, I participate in Goodreads’ Reading Challenge and every year, I try to read more books than the last. I’m not picky about what I read: graphic novels, picture books, audiobooks, I include them all toward my overall reading count. But I’m competitive and a rather slow reader so when it comes down to the wire (in this case, the last weeks of December), I try to squeeze as many books in before the end.

So, this list is for anyone like me who is trying to read 25, 50, 100 books this year and is falling just under the mark. You’ll find graphic novels, audiobooks, romance novels (they make for bingeable reading) and some shorter middle-grade reads. Hopefully these suggestions will make for easy reading and help you hit your goal, whatever that might be. Good luck and happy reading!

Graphic Novels

When I want to get my Goodreads challenge up, I settle in with a few graphic novels. I love the storylines and art, and I’m always sucked in within a few panels. We’ve had a wonderful collection of graphic novels in 2020, and here are just a few I recommend for you to read ASAP!

DC Ink

Batman: Nightwalker by Stuart Moore, Marie Lu, Chris Wildgoose

This stunning graphic novel was adapted from the novel by Marie Lu, and if you’re reading YA right now, chances are you’ve heard of Marie Lu. She’s one of the best fantasy writers and even if you’re not into DC comics (and you should be), her Batman is amazing.

Black Canary: Ignite by Meg Cabot and Cara McGee

Meg Cabot is one of my favorite writers. Her characters never fail to delight me. I was so excited when I read she was going to pen a graphic novel for DC and I had to get my hands on it immediately. Anyone familiar with her beloved Princess Diaries or Missing and Mediator series will love Black Canary: Ignite instantly.

Boom Studios

The Avant Guards by Carly Usdin, Noah Hayes and Rebecca Nalty

I love a good team story (the camaraderie and rag-tag group of teammates makes for the best reading), and The Avant-Gaurds by Carly Usdin is one of the best I’ve read.

Sanity and Tallulah: Field Trip by Molly Brooks

I love space graphic novels. There’s something about the paneled space that allows for the best art and storytelling. Sanity & Tallulah, Molly Brooks’ first adventurous volume, features spunky and resourceful best friends that I loved from first panel. Their second adventure is no exception. Binge-read both and get an eyeful of amazing art and hilarious circumstances only twelve-year-olds living on a space station could get into.

Top Shelf Productions

Cosmoknights by Hannah Templer

The tagline, mentioning a ragtag group of space gays, should be the reason you pick up this book and devour it before 2019 ends. It’s too fabulous not to.

Audiobooks

Audiobooks never fail to transport me wholly to somewhere else. Whether I’m listening while driving or cleaning, I find that the task and the place I’m in falls away completely and I can just be fully immersed in the story. Some of my favorite books that I read this year were audiobooks, and I think you can definitely spend some time with them before the New Year.

Avon

Wicked Like A Wallflower by Sarah MacLean (Narrated by Justine Eyre)

Belonging both to the romance and audiobook category, this book was one of my first forays into romance novels and was absolutely spectacular. Sarah MacLean’s regency romance was stunning, featuring modern women and swoon-worthy men, well-researched worldbuilding and a plot that kept me listening for hours on end.

The Austen Playbook by Lucy Parker (Narrated by Billie Fulford-Brown)

The fourth in Lucy Parker’s fabulous London Celebrity series and just as addictive as the other three. I would binge-listen all four before the year is out because they’re too good to listen on their own.

Viking Books For Young Readers

Lovely War by Julie Berry (Narrated by Jayne Entwistle, Allan Corduner, Julie Barry, Various)

Whenever you listen to a Jayne Entwistle narration, you’re in for a treat. This audiobook, fabulous and compelling on it’s own, is no exception.

Killing November by Adriana Mather (Narrated by Cassandra Morris)

Pitched as Umbrella Academy meets assassins, this thrilling audiobook is the perfect listen for any holiday traveling.

Romance

If you haven’t binged a few romance novels yet, what are you waiting for? Romance novels are brilliantly written and plotted and are so delightful. End 2019 on a sweet note by enjoying some romance books!

Berkley

Bringing Down The Duke by Evie Dunmore

A historical romance debut might be just the book you need to finish your reading year off right.

The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams

This romance book is one of the most talked about this year and with good reason. Gavin’s reading regency romance novels to win back his wife, Thea, sets up a hilarious, often sweet, second-chance romance totally worth your time.

HarperCollins

Don’t You Forget About Me by Mhairi McFarlane

Another second chance romantic comedy, I think you’ll love Georgina and Lucas and their swoon-worthy story enough to end 2019 reading it.

We Met In December by Rosie Curtis

This reminded me a bit of One Day, one of my favorite novels of all time. It is definitely worth a read before the year is out.

G.P. Putnam and Sons

Would Like To Meet by Rachel Winters

The set up to this one sounds too perfect to not read: a cynical assistant must re-enact meetcutes from movies to prove to her client that love exists? If you’re a romantic sap like me, you might need to fit this book in before 2020.

Middle Grade

Some of my favorite novels are middle grade novels, and every year I read a healthy collection of them because they offer some of the best writing and stories.

The Miraculous by Jess Redman

One of my favorite things about middle grade novels is that they are often hopeful and adventurous and fun all in one smaller volume. The Miraculous, even though it is a story of grief, is one such novel, and I think every reader should try to make room for.

Random House

Saving Fable by Scott Reintgen

Side characters—or characters-in-waiting—in a fast-paced adventure? Sounds like the set up to a fabulous middle grade novel and one that should be a quick and fun read to help get your reading count up before the end of the year!

Frostheart by James Littler

This book is pitched as Nevermoor meets How To Train Your Dragon (two fantastic comps) and is like an imaginative romp and one that everyone should try to squeeze in before 2020!

Greenwillow

Lalani of the Distant Sea by Erin Entrada Kelly

This beautiful and hopeful blend of fantasy and myth will take a comfortable afternoon to read. Enjoy and then pass on to the middle grade readers in your life. It’ll be a fantastic gift this holiday season!

My Jasper June by Laurel Snyder

I first fell in love with Laurel’s writing after Orphan Island, and this book did not disappoint. It’s an example of the best of middle grade and is truly lovely.

Jimmy Patterson

Scouts by Shannon Greenland

A fun adventurous story for those of us missing Stranger Things, this book is full of lively characters.