Books

8 Star Wars Universe Books to Read in Celebration of The Rise of Skywalker

Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez is a Latinx book reviewer, cinephile and writer from Southern California. She loves to read own voices literature, sci fi, fantasy, and anything in between. You can usually find her reading slow burn fanfic or watching documentaries online. Keep up to date on her most recent reads on her instagram @pagecactus

Previous Article20 Books To Read Before 2020
Next ArticleAlbum Review: Harry Styles - "Fine Line"