8 Star Wars Universe Books to Read in Celebration of The Rise of Skywalker

The Star Wars universe spans across generations of filmgoers and has enchanted audiences for decades. It’s become incredibly embedded into pop culture and produced countless amounts of comics, books, TV shows and spin off material. With the release of The Rise of Skywalker, here’s a list of Star Wars books to celebrate the conclusion of the saga!

From A Certain Point of View, edited by Elizabeth Schaefer

For fans of short stories, From A Certain Point of View is a great anthology that celebrates the legacy of the Star Wars galaxy. Released in honor of the franchise’s 40th anniversary, this collection features 40 stories from 40 authors. Heartbreaking, adventurous, and powerful, each story is about a movie moment as seen through the eyes of a supporting character. Make sure to check out the audiobook version for a more cinematic experience — voice actors include stars like Jon Hamm and Neil Patrick Harris.

Bloodline by Claudia Grey

Want to learn more about Leia in the years before The Force Awakens? Bloodline is set 20 years after The Return of the Jedi and the reader really gets to see her in action as a senator in the New Republic. In this book, tensions between opposing factions have the government in a stalemate. Frustrated, Leia tries to take matters into her own hands. The appearance of the First Order creates a fast-paced adventure that will make you see The Force Awakens in a different light.

Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse

Love the dynamics between Rey, Poe, Rose and Finn? Then you won’t want to miss the swashbuckling adventure all of your favorite sequel trilogy characters go on in Resistance Reborn. This book is a prequel to The Rise of Skywalker and follows our heroes as they journey across the galaxy to try to rebuild and recruit new members of the Resistance.

A Crash of Fate by Zoraida Córdova

Dreaming of visiting Galaxy’s Edge in the Disney Parks? Learn more about the fascinating world of Batuu in A Crash of Fate. Izzy and Jules are childhood friends who become reacquainted with one another thirteen years after they were separated. Tinged in romance and excitement, this book follows the two as they try to decipher their feelings for one another.

Leia: Princess of Alderaan by Claudia Grey

Who was Leia before the events of A New Hope? This books follows 16 year old Princess Leia as she tries to prove herself worthy of the crown and comes of age against the shadow of the Empire. Grey captures Leia perfectly and readers will see streaks of Anakin within her personality in this book.

Star Wars: Thrawn by Timothy Zahn

The fan favorite Legends character, Thrawn was brought back into the canon Star Wars Universe with his own set of dark sided origin stories. After pledging himself to Palpatine, Thrawn rises through the ranks of the Imperial navy with his tactical expertise and leadership.

Last Shot by Daniel Jose Older

Enjoy some classic Han and Lando banter wrapped in a classic Star Wars adventure in Last Shot! Han is adjusting to family life after defeating the Empire, but remnants of his past are still catching up to him. When Lando knocks on his door in the middle of the night, the two have to embark on an across-the-stars road trip adventure in order to save Cloud City.

Ahsoka by E.K. Johnston

What happened to Ahsoka after she left the Jedi Order at the end of Clone Wars? Many fans were left wondering about what happened to Anakin Skywalker’s one-time padawan—this book explores her story after escaping Order 66.