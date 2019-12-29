Best of 2019

The 10 Best Books of 2019

HarperTeen/Philomel/Little, Brown/Disney-Hyperion/Ballantine
TYF Staff

We're just a bunch of young folks writing about film, TV, music, books & video games. Sometimes we do group posts or posts from visiting writers like the one you just read. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @TheYoungFolks

Previous ArticleTYF's Top 50 Albums of 2019
No Newer Articles