10 Badass YA Characters That Inspire Our 2020 Goals

Happy 2020! A new year means new resolutions for a new you. Some of us want to read more of the books that have been on our TBR while some of us want to try to work on our mental health. Regardless of what your New Year’s resolution is, there are plenty of great YA book characters that can inspire us to be a better version of ourselves. This year look to your most beloved books for an awesome 2020.

Nina of Slayer and Chosen by Kiersten White

When Nina is chosen to be the last Slayer by the famous Buffy, she has to learn how to make better choices that won’t just impact her but everyone else around her. As you enter 2020, if making less rash decisions is the top of your goals, look towards Nina for inspiration on how to be wise with your actions.

Nina and her twin, Artemis, have grown up at the Watcher’s Academy. When Buffy chooses her to be the last Slayer ever, Nina must team up with her Watcher-in-training Leo in order to protect those around her.

Theodosia of Ash Princess by Laura Sebastian

Theo has faced a lot in the last ten years of her life after the Kaiser invaded her country and turned her life upside down. But she’s determined to overthrow him, stand up for her people, and become the rightful queen. A new year means learning to stand up and speak for what you feel is right and look towards Theo for some inspo.

For ten years, Theo has been struggling to survive since the Kaiser overtook her country and killed her mother, the queen. But when the Kaiser makes her murder a loved one, Theo is determined to overthrow his tyrant reign and free her people.

Coral of Coral by Sara Ella

The talk about mental health has grown over recent years. Author Sara Ella addresses mental health challenges in Coral with a main character who battles the Disease—aka emotions.

Mermaid Coral has been facing the Disease under the water in a place where she can’t express her emotions. On land, Brooke is new to a group therapy home in order to address her anxiety and depression. Merrick wants nothing more than to escape his controlling father. When their stories collide, there’s maybe more to this Little Mermaid retelling than Coral finding a prince.

Ximena of Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez

Are you the person whose actions are based on the old saying “your way or the highway?” Then—just a suggestion—you may look into listening to those with different opinions. Ximena is your gal as she is character very sure of what her beliefs are and are willing to do anything to uphold them. But she just might learn something new when she meets new people and listens to their sides of the story.

Ximema is a stand-in Condesa, the decoy to the last remaining Illustrian ruler. King Atoc now rules her queen’s stead and Ximena is determined to enact her revenge against him and his people. When Atoc demands the Condesa’s hand in marriage, Ximena takes up the job determined to overthrow him before another war begins.

Pepper of Tweet Cute by Emma Lord

If your resolution is to take some time away from the Internet and to live your life beyond social media, Pepper is your girl. Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and more can easily take up so much time in our days, and while it can be fun and interesting, it’s important to take a step away and breath to spend time with the ones we care about most.

Pepper is an overachiever who is growing her family’s fast food chain’s social media channels greatly. Jack annoys Pepper to no end in class and works at his family’s local deli. But when Pepper’s family’s chain steals Jack’s grandmother’s grilled cheese recipe, Jack will take the franchise down one tweet at a time. But as Pepper and Jack debate on Twitter, they happen to be falling in love with one another through an anonymous app Jack built.

Ever Wong of Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen

It’s a new year and a new decade—if you want to be more true to yourself, this is the time to do it. Sometimes we are pushed in different directions by others—what to wear, what we should study in college, and more. But while it’s important to listen to others and their well-meant advice, it’s just as important to listen to your own wants and needs. Ever faces this problem as she is studying to become a doctor, but she truly has her heart set on dancing.

Ever’s summer has gone 180 when the educational program she was attending is more than what it seems. Instead, it is a free-for-all where teens can drink as much sake as well as hookup freely as adults turn a blind eye. But not everyone is who they seem to be and everyone has a secret.

Jude of The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

Learning to trust those around you can be hard— especially as seen by Jude in Black’s The Folk of The Air series. While trusting others allows yourself to be vulnerable to others, it also allows those closest to you get to know you better—just keep your trusty sword with you at all times, just in case.

The finale of The Folk of The Air series is ready to be devoured. Jude has been exiled by Cardan from Faerie and has been living in the mortal world, taking on odd faerie-related jobs. But when Taryn appears with a task to save her life, Jude takes the opportunity to reenter Faerie determined on reclaiming what is hers.

Odessa and Haidee of The Never Tilting World by Rin Chupeco

2020 has already been a year of environmental destruction—just take a look at the ecological destruction of Australia’s fires. If your resolution is to become more conscious of your carbon footprint, look to twins Haidee and Odessa who are determined to right the wrongs of the goddesses before them and fix their broken world.

Twin goddesses have always ruled Aeon, but that was before the previous generation of twins defied a prophecy and broke the world. One city is coated in ice and ocean while the other is a dessert and lacks any source of water. Haidee and Odessa are determined to right their relative’s wrongdoings and save the world.

Kateri of Tiger Queen by Annie Sullivan

If you are someone who would rather do the entire group project on your own but want to learn how to rely on others, Kateri is the character you should look towards. But when she’s faced with needing more training, Kateri must team up with her nemesis group, the Dessert Boys, to learn more about herself and her kingdom.

Kateri has been groomed since birth to become queen of Achra—as long as she defeats every fighter in the arena. But when her last opponent is her snide trainer, Kateri must team up with her greatest enemies in order to both defeat her trainer and save her kingdom from destruction.

Maia of Spin The Dawn by Elizabeth Lim

If your 2020 resolution is to simply follow and fight for your dreams, then we totally support you. Regardless if you want to become a writer or a famous seamstress—like Maia—work towards your goals with your whole heart. You never know where it may lead you.

Maia dreams of being a famous tailor, but as a girl her best opportunity is to marry well. But when an invitation from the palace announces a competition, Maia disguises herself to compete. Little does she know that her journey will lead her to love and magic.