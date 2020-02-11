Books

Author Q&A: Sandhya Menon on OF CURSES AND KISSES

Simon Pulse
Marena Galluccio

Marena Galluccio is a freelance copywriter and journalist and lover of all things YA. She reviews fantasy, historical fiction, and historical fantasy YA books on her blog, #MediaGalReads. When she is not writing creatively, Marena can be found planning her next trip to a Disney park, watching the latest movie in theaters, or visiting a history museum. She is currently based in Georgia.

Previous ArticleBook Review: Ink in the Blood by Kim Smejkal
Next Article15 Female Musicians That Defined The 2010s