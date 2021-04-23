Television

‘Shadow and Bone’: What to expect in season two

Netflix
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous Article'Shadow and Bone': 6 major differences between the Netflix show and book
Next Article'We Broke Up' review: A standard break-up film with some surprising tricks up its sleeve