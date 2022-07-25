Movie Reviews

‘The Gray Man’ review: Netflix’s blockbuster thriller banks on names and goes bust

Netflix
Jon Winkler

Jon Winkler is a 27-year-old movie/music nerd in Hudson, NH by way of Merrimack, NH. He loves watching, listening to, dissecting, mocking and talking about movies, television, music, video games and comics. He enjoys a good cheeseburger, believes CDs and vinyl are superior, likes to make people smile if they're having a rough day, and is rumored to be Batman (unconfirmed).

Previous Article'The Sea Beast' review: Another terrific animated Netflix film sets sail
Next ArticleMad Men Men S1E5: '5G' [Podcast]