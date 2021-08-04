Book Reviews

‘Like Other Girls’ review: ‘Riverdale’ writer Britta Lundin literally tackles internalized misogyny

Disney-Hyperion
Emily Wolfe

Emily Wolfe is a writing and religious studies major at the University of Pittsburgh. She likes crossword puzzles, old musicals, and movies about newspapers. Also, books.

Previous Article'Vivo' Q&A with Lin-Manuel Miranda
No Newer Articles