Book Reviews

‘The Witchery’ review: S. Isabelle crafts a dark and captivating witchy debut

Scholastic
Sabrien Abdelrahman

Sabrien Abdelrahman is a student at the College of William & Mary, where she also works as a Writing Resources Center consultant. When not obsessing over books, she is likely attempting some writing of her own or binging performance poetry videos on YouTube.

Previous Article'Surrender' review: Maggie Rogers encourages happiness by any means on her latest album
No Newer Articles