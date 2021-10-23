Book Features

Books Every ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character Should Read

TYF Staff

We're just a bunch of young folks writing about film, TV, music, books & video games. Sometimes we do group posts or posts from visiting writers like the one you just read. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @TheYoungFolks

Previous Article‘Succession’ season three premiere review: “Secession” prepares for all-out war
Next Article"My Morning Jacket" Review: New self-titled album features evocative tones.