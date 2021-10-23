“My Morning Jacket” Review: New self-titled album features evocative tones.

My Morning Jacket just released their ninth album, entitled My Morning Jacket. And although it follows last year’s The Waterfall II, the album is the band’s first new music in over five years, a period when the band didn’t do much because Jim James was engrossed in his solo material.

Then two years ago, the band played at Red Rocks and re-discovered their momentum, followed by entering the studio and putting together a new batch of songs.

The self-titled effort includes 11-tracks, highlighted by “Love Love Love,” a simple song revolving around a single guitar riff and rumbling drums. Funkified vocals imbue the tune with evocative tones, while a dazzling, scorching guitar provides blistering licks.

“In Color,” a low-slung, drifting tune riding a steel guitar and lowing organ, starts off softly and then gathers depth and resonances as heavy guitars enter. “Least Expected,” vaguely reminiscent of Dire Straits, blends jazz-flavored elements with simmering alt-rock savors, giving the tune a smoldering, driving feel.

“Lucky To Be Alive” rolls out on a rococo melody with hints of pop and psychedelia. Buoyant and effervescent with shimmering colors, the tune delivers a feel-good experience. “Complex,” probably one of the album’s best tracks, surges with Southern Rock guitars, dirty and potent. Once again, there’s a suggestion of Dire Straits running through the tune, only edgier and more robust because of the hefty guitars.

Brimming with ‘90s rock relish, “Penny For Your Thoughts,” mirrors Tom Petty-like flavors. And although the melody pulses with thick layers of harmonics, the song has a derivative tang to it – like the Allman Brothers jamming on and on.

The last track, “I Never Could Get Enough,” conjures up Bob Dylan, blending folk-rock savors with glistening, gliding textures.

My Morning Jacket, unfortunately, is simply more of the same thing – good music sans anything really innovative or captivating.

