November 2021 New Book Releases: Graphic novels and lush fantasy

This month is chock full of amazing graphic novels to enjoy–from graphic memoirs to comforting fantasy. There’s also a few bittersweet conclusions (Our Violent Ends?) and many highly anticipated new book releases. There’s so much to enjoy this month for every taste and mood! So get ready to put a lot of books on hold at your library or save some extra cash for your favorite bookstore–these books are worth it!

I’m Dreaming of a Chris for Christmas by Robb Pearlman (November 2)

Chris Pine is the best Chris. We can fight over this and I definitely know that Chris Evans comes in close second but I think that anyone willing to vote in the great Chris debate will adore this quirky coloring book.

A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske (November 2)

Any book comped to Red, White and Royal Blue is a must-read for me. Add the fantasy aspect, with magic, conspiracy, and set in Edwardian England? And this book can’t arrive quick enough!

Year of the Reaper by Makiia Lucier (November 9)

This buzzy historical fantasy also features a twisty mystery and though it was written before the pandemic, is quite a timely read as it is set post-plague. Year of the Reaper is standalone fantasy that could serve as many readers introduction to a fantastic author capable of writing a well-developed and genre-bending novel.

You’ve Reached Sam by Dustin Thao (November 9)

A trusted reviewer friend sobbed after reading this book and while I’m ready to cry, I’m also ready to fall deeply in love with this story and these characters. Bring tissues!

All of Us Villains by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (November 9)

Somewhere I read that this was a darker Hunger Games? With magic? I don’t need to read more to be sold on this co-writing debut.

Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen (November 9)

Mermaids are at the heart of this captivating novel inspired by West African mythology. Simi is a mermaid who collects and blesses the souls of people who die at sea. When she saves a living boy thrown overboard, she goes against the ancient laws and angers the gods, setting her down a path that could destroy the mermaids and her world with it.

Tidesong by Wendy Xu (October 5)

Mooncakes was one of of the best books of 2019 and ever since it was announced, readers have been eager for Tidesong. With Wendy’s signature illustrations, this heartwarming tale will be perfect for fans of The Tea Dragon Society.

Our Violent Ends by Chloe Gong (November 16)

Our Violent Ends is the highly anticipated conclusion to an action packed duology that Shakespeare himself would be proud of. Set in 1920s Shanghai, this epic and romantic conclusion will leave readers desperate to start the whole series over again.

The Noblemen’s Guide to Scandal and Shipwrecks by Mackenzi Lee (November 16)

Years after the events of the spectacular A Gentlemen’s Guide to Vice and Virtue and A Lady’s Guide to Petticoats and Piracy, this book tells the story of Adrian Montague, the youngest of the Montague series. Now a teenager, Adrian reconnects with his estranged brother to solve the mystery of their late mother’s past.

A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger (November 16)

Longlisted for the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, this essential novel explores Native futurism and is inspired by Lipan Apache stories. Bold and with Darcie’s signature originality, this book is a must read this November.

Huda F Are You? by Huda Fahmy (November 23)

Huda Fahmy’s comics have been popular for years–depicting hilarious and entertaining glimpses into her life and identity. With Huda F Are You? she shares her experiences with moving to a big Muslim community in Michigan and navigating her new life there along with the trials and tribulations of being a teenager.

Oddball by Sarah Andersen (November 30)

The fourth volume in Sarah Scribbles, a collection of Sarah Andersen’s hilarious and highly relatable comics, Oddball is one of the my most highly anticipated releases of 2021. Get ready to laugh out loud, snort in agreement, and immediately buy copies for all your friends and families.

Passport by Sophia Glock (November 30)

This debut graphic memoir has an exciting premise–Sophia Glock finds out her parents work for the CIA while living abroad in Central America. A remarkable debut, the blend of soft tones and emotive writing packs a punch as Sophia tries to make sense of her parents’ deception and her new normal.