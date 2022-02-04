Book Features

2022 Book releases you should read based on your favorite 2021 books

Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous ArticleSo where in the galaxy should the 'Star Wars' movies go next?
Next ArticleThe 10 best new songs of January : The Weekend, FKA Twigs, and more