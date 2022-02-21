Book Reviews

‘These Deadly Games’ review: Diana Urban’s novel is both horrifying and baffling

Wednesday Books
Gisselle Lopez

Gisselle is a twenty-something year old from the south suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. When she isn’t running herself ragged with everyday adult responsibilities, she can be found catching up and obsessing over her favorite television series, perusing a genre-rich stack of novels, or writing fictional works – both original and fan fiction. The rest of her time is dominated by her two dogs, Laika and Luna, and her ragdoll kitten named Cincinatti. An aspiring writer, she hopes to one day create well-received YA novels of her own.

Previous ArticleThe 16 greatest video game scenes that must be adapted on film
Next Article'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season 4 premiere review: The hit comedy returns with an edge