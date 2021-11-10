Book Reviews

‘It All Comes Back to You’ review: Farah Naz Rishi’s newest novel combines humor and heartache while exploring grief

Quill Tree Books
Sabrien Abdelrahman

Sabrien Abdelrahman is a student at the College of William & Mary, where she also works as a Writing Resources Center consultant. When not obsessing over books, she is likely attempting some writing of her own or binging performance poetry videos on YouTube.

Previous Article'You've Reached Sam' Interview: Dustin Thao shares about writing grief and finding balance in the heartache
No Newer Articles