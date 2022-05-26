Book Reviews

‘A Lady for a Duke’ review: Alexis Hall dazzles with sweeping historical romance

Forever
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article"(Un)Commentary" review: Learning to Grow Up with Alec Benjamin
Next ArticleThe best Star Wars comics to read before 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'