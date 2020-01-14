TYFOscars 2020: Live Oscars Twitter Party + Giveaway

In honor of the 92nd Academy Awards airing on Sunday, February 9, we are once again throwing a party!

Fill out your ballot, charge your phone and sit back and relax for another of our Live Twitter parties where The Young Folks’ editors take turns manning the @TheYoungFolks Twitter, sharing the night’s winners, our reactions and much more.

Click below to download a printable Oscars 2020 Ballot!

Giveaway

We invite you to join us on Twitter Sunday night, February 9, starting at 8 PM EST. All you have to do is follow us on Twitter and share your thoughts on the Oscars using our official party hashtag #TYFOscars.

By following @TheYoungFolks and tweeting with us using #TYFOscars hashtag, you’ll automatically be entered to win one of three Fandango Gift Cards, each valued at $15.00.

We’ll randomly choose #TYFOscars party participants and followers as winners. Winners will be announced on Twitter and notified via direct message. Winners must be able to receive e-gift-cards from the Fandango U.S. store.

Nothing like celebrating the film industry’s biggest night by winning some cool movie gift cards. Share your thoughts, reactions (and snark) with us and others on this year’s ceremony and winners as they happen. Join us for the Oscars on Sunday, February 9 at 8p EST on ABC.

RSVP by sharing this post on Twitter!