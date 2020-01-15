Movie Reviews

Weathering With You Movie Review: Director Makoto Shinkai has delivered another stunner

GKIDS
Allyson Johnson

She is a 23 year old in Boston MA. She is hugely passionate about film, television and writing. Along with theyoungfolks, she also is a contributor over at TheMarySue.com . You can contact her on Twitter (@AllysonAJ) or via email: allyson@theyoungfolks.com.

Previous Article#TYFOscars 2020: Live Oscars Twitter Party + Giveaway
No Newer Articles