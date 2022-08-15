Movie Reviews

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ review: A new generation of slasher

A24
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article'Big Brother 24' Weeks 4 & 5 review: The BFFs bring double the betrayals and blindsides
No Newer Articles