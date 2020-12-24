Movie Reviews

Movie review: ‘Promising Young Woman’ turns into the genre it’s trying to critique

Focus Features
Yasmin Kleinbart

Yasmin Kleinbart is a 20 something hiding in Orange County, California. She loves to watch movies with a craft beer in one hand and pad thai in the other.When she's not writing about entertainment, she's participating in nerd trivia at the bar or trying to beat the Water Temple in The Legend of Zelda.

Previous Article'Soul' review: Pixar's latest mind-bending adventure is a symphony for the senses
No Newer Articles